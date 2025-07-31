Voie verte La Suze-sur-Sarthe La Flèche La Suze-sur-Sarthe Sarthe

Voie verte La Suze-sur-Sarthe La Flèche

Voie verte La Suze-sur-Sarthe La Flèche 72210 La Suze-sur-Sarthe Sarthe Pays de la Loire

Durée : Distance : 29000.0 Tarif :

Voie verte de 29 km entre La Suze-sur-Sarthe et La Flèche en passant par Malicorne-sur-Sarthe, célèbre pour ses faïences.

English :

29 km green route between La Suze-sur-Sarthe and La Flèche, passing through Malicorne-sur-Sarthe, famous for its earthenware.

Deutsch :

29 km langer grüner Weg zwischen La Suze-sur-Sarthe und La Flèche über Malicorne-sur-Sarthe, das für seine Fayencen berühmt ist.

Italiano :

Un percorso verde di 29 km tra La Suze-sur-Sarthe e La Flèche, passando per Malicorne-sur-Sarthe, famosa per le sue terrecotte.

Español :

Una vía verde de 29 km entre La Suze-sur-Sarthe y La Flèche, pasando por Malicorne-sur-Sarthe, famosa por su loza.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-17 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire