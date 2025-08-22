Voie verte Rocheville Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte Rocheville Manche

Voie verte Rocheville Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte

Voie verte Rocheville Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte 50260 Rocheville Manche Normandie

Durée : 60 Distance : 15000.0 Tarif :

Vous pédalez de fermes en villages le long de routes paisibles remarquez tout autour de vous les hauts talus qui délimitent les pâturages, les champs et les vergers paysage typique de la Basse-Normandie. Bricquebec se dessine bientôt à l’horizon c’est l’occasion de prendre quelques rafraîchissements à l’ombre de l’ancien château.

Remontant jusqu’à la période viking, l’histoire de Bricquebec est racontée par ses monuments l’abbaye Notre-Dame-de-Grâce et les ruines du château méritent une visite avant le départ pour Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte, commune touristique comprenant, entre autres, une abbaye du 10è siècle et un musée consacré à l’écrivain Jules Barbey d’Aurevilly, né dans le petit bourg de Saint-Sauveur.

English : Voie verte Rocheville Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte

You cycle from farms to villages along peaceful roads: notice all around you the high embankments that delimit pastures, fields and orchards typical Lower Normandy landscape. Bricquebec soon looms on the horizon: this is an opportunity to take some refreshments in the shade of the old castle.

Going back to the Viking period, the history of Bricquebec is told through its monuments: the abbey Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and the ruins of the castle are worth a visit before leaving for Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte, a tourist town including, among others, a 10th century abbey and a museum dedicated to the writer Jules Barbey d’Aurevilly, born in the small town of Saint-Sauveur.

Deutsch :

Sie radeln auf ruhigen Straßen von Bauernhof zu Dorf: Achten Sie um sich herum auf die hohen Böschungen, die Weiden, Felder und Obstgärten abgrenzen eine typische Landschaft der Basse-Normandie. Bald taucht Bricquebec am Horizont auf: Eine gute Gelegenheit, im Schatten des alten Schlosses eine Erfrischung zu sich zu nehmen.

Die Geschichte von Bricquebec reicht bis in die Wikingerzeit zurück und wird durch seine Bauwerke erzählt: Die Abtei Notre-Dame-de-Grâce und die Burgruine sind einen Besuch wert, bevor Sie nach Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte weiterfahren, einer touristischen Gemeinde mit einer Abtei aus dem 10.

Italiano :

Si pedala da una fattoria all’altra lungo strade tranquille: si notano gli alti argini che delimitano pascoli, campi e frutteti un paesaggio tipico della Bassa Normandia. Bricquebec appare presto all’orizzonte: è l’occasione per rifocillarsi all’ombra dell’antico castello.

Risalendo al periodo vichingo, la storia di Bricquebec è raccontata dai suoi monumenti: l’abbazia di Notre-Dame-de-Grâce e le rovine del castello meritano una visita prima di partire per Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte, cittadina turistica che ospita, tra l’altro, un’abbazia del X secolo e un museo dedicato allo scrittore Jules Barbey d’Aurevilly, nato nel piccolo villaggio di Saint-Sauveur.

Español :

Irás de granja en granja por caminos tranquilos: observa a tu alrededor los altos terraplenes que delimitan los pastos, los campos y los huertos, un paisaje típico de la Baja Normandía. Bricquebec aparece pronto en el horizonte: es una oportunidad para tomar un refresco a la sombra del antiguo castillo.

Remontándose a la época vikinga, la historia de Bricquebec está contada por sus monumentos: la abadía de Notre-Dame-de-Grâce y las ruinas del castillo merecen una visita antes de partir hacia Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte, ciudad turística que cuenta, entre otras cosas, con una abadía del siglo X y un museo dedicado al escritor Jules Barbey d’Aurevilly, nacido en el pequeño pueblo de Saint-Sauveur.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-08-28 par Normandie Tourisme