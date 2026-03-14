Jam Session chez Valley Bio Restigné
Jam Session chez Valley Bio Restigné vendredi 15 mai 2026.
Jam Session chez Valley Bio
21 Lieu-dit La Grande Rue Restigné Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-15 19:30:00
fin : 2026-05-15
Date(s) :
2026-05-15
Jam Session jazz manouche avec Hervé Legeay, Guitariste de Sanseverino dans votre bar à vins !
Planches de charcuterie, fromage ou mixte, bruschettas, fouées …
Jam Session jazz manouche avec Hervé Legeay, Guitariste de Sanseverino dans votre bar à vins !
Planches de charcuterie, fromage ou mixte, bruschettas, fouées … .
21 Lieu-dit La Grande Rue Restigné 37140 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 7 80 60 94 80
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English :
Gypsy jazz jam session with Hervé Legeay, guitarist with Sanseverino, in your wine bar!
Charcuterie, cheese or mixed boards, bruschettas, fouées …
L’événement Jam Session chez Valley Bio Restigné a été mis à jour le 2026-03-14 par OFFICE DE TOURISME TOURAINE NATURE