Jam Session chez Valley Bio

21 Lieu-dit La Grande Rue Restigné Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-15 19:30:00

fin : 2026-05-15

Date(s) :

2026-05-15

Jam Session jazz manouche avec Hervé Legeay, Guitariste de Sanseverino dans votre bar à vins !

Planches de charcuterie, fromage ou mixte, bruschettas, fouées …

Jam Session jazz manouche avec Hervé Legeay, Guitariste de Sanseverino dans votre bar à vins !

Planches de charcuterie, fromage ou mixte, bruschettas, fouées … .

21 Lieu-dit La Grande Rue Restigné 37140 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 7 80 60 94 80

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Gypsy jazz jam session with Hervé Legeay, guitarist with Sanseverino, in your wine bar!

Charcuterie, cheese or mixed boards, bruschettas, fouées …

L’événement Jam Session chez Valley Bio Restigné a été mis à jour le 2026-03-14 par OFFICE DE TOURISME TOURAINE NATURE