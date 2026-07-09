Jazz en sol mineur Salle Louis Aragon Hussigny-Godbrange

Informations pratiques

Hussigny-Godbrange

Jazz en sol mineur

Salle Louis Aragon 5 Rue de l’hôpital Hussigny-Godbrange Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

25

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-08-28 18:00:00

fin : 2026-08-29 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-28

Festival de jazz qui propose des concerts assurant la promotion de la scène jazz du Grand Longwy en offrant une diffusion musicale et culturelle de qualité.

Ouverture à 18h.

Concerts en off à 18h45 (gratuit) et concerts en salle à 20h (25 €).

Pass 2 soirs 35 €.

Petite restauration et buvette devant la salle.Tout public

25 .

Salle Louis Aragon 5 Rue de l’hôpital Hussigny-Godbrange 54590 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 25 92 27 54

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A jazz festival featuring concerts that promote the jazz scene in the Greater Longwy area by offering high-quality musical and cultural programming.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Pre-show concerts at 6:45 p.m. (free) and main concerts at 8:00 p.m. (25 ?).

Two-night pass: 35 ?.

Light refreshments and a bar in front of the venue.

L’événement Jazz en sol mineur Hussigny-Godbrange a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OT DU GRAND LONGWY