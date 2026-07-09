Jazz en sol mineur Salle Louis Aragon Hussigny-Godbrange
vendredi 28 août 2026 · Salle Louis Aragon · Hussigny-Godbrange
Informations pratiques
Hussigny-Godbrange
Jazz en sol mineur
Salle Louis Aragon 5 Rue de l’hôpital Hussigny-Godbrange Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
25
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-08-28 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-29 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-28
Festival de jazz qui propose des concerts assurant la promotion de la scène jazz du Grand Longwy en offrant une diffusion musicale et culturelle de qualité.
Ouverture à 18h.
Concerts en off à 18h45 (gratuit) et concerts en salle à 20h (25 €).
Pass 2 soirs 35 €.
Petite restauration et buvette devant la salle.Tout public
25 .
Salle Louis Aragon 5 Rue de l’hôpital Hussigny-Godbrange 54590 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 25 92 27 54
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A jazz festival featuring concerts that promote the jazz scene in the Greater Longwy area by offering high-quality musical and cultural programming.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Pre-show concerts at 6:45 p.m. (free) and main concerts at 8:00 p.m. (25 ?).
Two-night pass: 35 ?.
Light refreshments and a bar in front of the venue.
L’événement Jazz en sol mineur Hussigny-Godbrange a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OT DU GRAND LONGWY