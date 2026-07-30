JEP 2026 CONFÉRENCE MUSICALE Limoux

Informations pratiques

Limoux

JEP 2026 CONFÉRENCE MUSICALE

32 Promenade du Tivoli Limoux Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 18:30:00

fin : 2026-09-19

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Erik Satie et Suzanne Valadon 157 jours d’amour fou avec Marie-Laure Ruiz-Maugis, historienne de l’art et Sybil Nouguier, pianiste.

En juillet 1925, à la mort du compositeur Erik Satie, on trouva dans le capharnaüm de sa chambre, parmi les piles de papiers calligraphiés d’une écriture gothique, un carton auquel était attachée une mèche de cheveux et sur lequel il avait écrit Le 14 du mois de janvier de l’an de grâce de 1893, lequel était un samedi, commença ma liaison d’amour avec Suzanne Valadon, laquelle pris fin le mardi 20 du mois de juin de la même année. En-dessous, Satie répétait avec insistance Le lundi 16 du mois de janvier 1893, mon amie Suzanne Valadon est venue pour la première fois de sa vie en cet endroit, et aussi pour la dernière le samedi 17 de juin du même an.

Ainsi se trouvait consigné 157 jours d’amour fou.

A travers les dessins qu’il fit d’elle, le portrait qu’elle fit de lui, les morceaux qu’il composa pour elle, les tableaux qu’elle fit en pensant à lui, à travers les œuvres de deux artistes aux fortes personnalités, la conférence-concert évoquera les liens qui unirent le compositeur Erik Satie et le peintre Suzanne Valadon

Entrée gratuite

Nombre de places limité Réservation conseillée

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32 Promenade du Tivoli Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 9 63 68 34 54 musee.petiet@orange.fr

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English :

%AB Erik Satie and Suzanne Valadon: 157 Days of Mad Love %BB with Marie-Laure Ruiz-Maugis, art historian, and Sybil Nouguier, pianist.

In July 1925, upon the death of composer Erik Satie, a cardboard box was found in the clutter of his bedroom, among the stacks of papers covered in Gothic handwriting, to which was attacheda lock of hair and on which he had written: “On the 14th of January in the year of our Lord 1893, which was a Saturday, beganmy romantic relationship with Suzanne Valadon, which ended on Tuesday, June 20 of the same year.” Below that, Satie repeated emphatically: %AB On Monday, January 16, 1893, my friend Suzanne Valadon came to this place for the first time in her life, and also for the last time on Saturday, June 17 of the same year. %BB

Thus were recorded 157 days of mad love.

Through the drawings he made of her, the portrait she painted of him, the pieces he composed for her, the paintings she created while thinking of him—through the works of two artists with strong personalities, the lecture-concert will explore the bonds that united the composer Erik Satie and the painter Suzanne Valadon.

Free admission

Limited seating—reservations recommended

L’événement JEP 2026 CONFÉRENCE MUSICALE Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par