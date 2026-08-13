Informations pratiques

Limoux

JEP 2026 ÉGLISE NOTRE-DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION

Rue de la Croix Limoux Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 14:00:00

fin : 2026-09-19 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Mise en lumière d’oeuvres retraçant deux épisodes historiques de la ville

Samedi et dimanche

10 h 30 à 12 h 14 h à 18 h

.

Rue de la Croix Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Illumination of works depicting two historic episodes in the city?s history

Saturday and Sunday

10 h 30 à 12 h 14 h à 18 h

L’événement JEP 2026 ÉGLISE NOTRE-DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-08-13 par