AGENDA · Limoux
JEP 2026 ÉGLISE NOTRE-DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION Limoux
dimanche 20 septembre 2026 · Limoux
Informations pratiques
Limoux
JEP 2026 ÉGLISE NOTRE-DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION
Rue de la Croix Limoux Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-20 14:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-20
Mise en lumière d’oeuvres retraçant deux épisodes historiques de la ville
Samedi et dimanche
10 h 30 à 12 h 14 h à 18 h
.
Rue de la Croix Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Illumination of works depicting two historic episodes in the city?s history
Saturday and Sunday
10 h 30 à 12 h 14 h à 18 h
L’événement JEP 2026 ÉGLISE NOTRE-DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-08-13 par
À voir aussi à Limoux (Aude)
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- GUITARE EN PIRENEUS Limoux 28 août 2026
- LES BALADES DU DOMAINE DE FLANDRY Limoux 3 septembre 2026