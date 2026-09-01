Informations pratiques

Limoux

JEP 2026 MUSÉE DE L’IMPRIMERIE

25 Rue Blanquerie Limoux Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 14:00:00

fin : 2026-09-19 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Journées Européennes du Patrimoine.

Visites sur le thème de la typographie, de Gutenberg à nos jours, démonstration d’impression, explications d’autres styles d’impressions comme la lithographie et la gravure taille douce.

.

25 Rue Blanquerie Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 6 60 19 31 17

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

European Heritage Days.

Tours on the theme of typography, from Gutenberg to the present day, printing demonstrations, and explanations of other printing styles such as lithography and intaglio.

L’événement JEP 2026 MUSÉE DE L’IMPRIMERIE Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-03-12 par