JEP 2026 MUSÉE DE L’IMPRIMERIE Limoux
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Limoux
Informations pratiques
Limoux
JEP 2026 MUSÉE DE L’IMPRIMERIE
25 Rue Blanquerie Limoux Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 14:00:00
fin : 2026-09-19 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Journées Européennes du Patrimoine.
Visites sur le thème de la typographie, de Gutenberg à nos jours, démonstration d’impression, explications d’autres styles d’impressions comme la lithographie et la gravure taille douce.
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25 Rue Blanquerie Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 6 60 19 31 17
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
European Heritage Days.
Tours on the theme of typography, from Gutenberg to the present day, printing demonstrations, and explanations of other printing styles such as lithography and intaglio.
L’événement JEP 2026 MUSÉE DE L’IMPRIMERIE Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-03-12 par
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