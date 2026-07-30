Informations pratiques

Limoux

JEP 2026 MUSÉE PETIET

32 Promenade du Tivoli Limoux Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 14:00:00

fin : 2026-09-19 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Accès libre et gratuit au parcours permanent du musée Petiet de 10h à 12h30 et de 14h à 17h30.

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32 Promenade du Tivoli Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 9 63 68 34 54 musee.petiet@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Free admission to the permanent exhibition at the Petiet Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

L’événement JEP 2026 MUSÉE PETIET Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par