AGENDA · Limoux
JEP 2026 MUSÉE PETIET Limoux
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Limoux
Informations pratiques
Limoux
JEP 2026 MUSÉE PETIET
32 Promenade du Tivoli Limoux Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 14:00:00
fin : 2026-09-19 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Accès libre et gratuit au parcours permanent du musée Petiet de 10h à 12h30 et de 14h à 17h30.
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32 Promenade du Tivoli Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 9 63 68 34 54 musee.petiet@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Free admission to the permanent exhibition at the Petiet Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
L’événement JEP 2026 MUSÉE PETIET Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par
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