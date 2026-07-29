Informations pratiques

Limoux

JEP 2026 PORTES OUVERTES À LA MAISON DES VINS

11a Allée des Marronniers Limoux Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-20 14:00:00

fin : 2026-09-20 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-20

Profitez d’une visite libre des lieux et découvrez une exposition d’outils anciens témoignant de l’histoire et des savoir-faire liés à la viticulture.

Gratuit. Entrée libre

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11a Allée des Marronniers Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 30 07 70 00

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Enjoy a self-guided tour of the grounds and discover an exhibition of antique tools that showcase the history and craftsmanship of winemaking.

Free. Open to the public

L’événement JEP 2026 PORTES OUVERTES À LA MAISON DES VINS Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par