JEP 2026 PORTES OUVERTES À LA MAISON DES VINS Limoux
dimanche 20 septembre 2026 · Limoux
Informations pratiques
Limoux
JEP 2026 PORTES OUVERTES À LA MAISON DES VINS
11a Allée des Marronniers Limoux Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-20 14:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-20
Profitez d’une visite libre des lieux et découvrez une exposition d’outils anciens témoignant de l’histoire et des savoir-faire liés à la viticulture.
Gratuit. Entrée libre
.
11a Allée des Marronniers Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 30 07 70 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Enjoy a self-guided tour of the grounds and discover an exhibition of antique tools that showcase the history and craftsmanship of winemaking.
Free. Open to the public
L’événement JEP 2026 PORTES OUVERTES À LA MAISON DES VINS Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par
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