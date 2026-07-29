Informations pratiques

Limoux

JEP 2026 PORTES OUVERTES DE LA MAISON DES VINS

11a Allée des Marronniers Limoux Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 14:00:00

fin : 2026-09-19 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Profitez d’une visite libre des lieux et découvrez une exposition d’outils anciens témoignant de l’histoire et des savoir-faire liés à la viticulture.

Gratuit. Entrée libre

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11a Allée des Marronniers Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 30 07 70 00

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Enjoy a self-guided tour of the grounds and discover an exhibition of antique tools that showcase the history and craftsmanship of winemaking.

Free. Open to the public

L’événement JEP 2026 PORTES OUVERTES DE LA MAISON DES VINS Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par