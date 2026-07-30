JEP 2026 SOUS LES PAVÉS DE LIMOUX Limoux

Informations pratiques

Limoux

JEP 2026 SOUS LES PAVÉS DE LIMOUX

11a Allée des Marronniers Limoux Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 14:30:00

fin : 2026-09-19

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Sous les pavés de Limoux huit siècles d’histoire révélés au pied de la tour Lapasset

Les fouilles archéologiques menées par Joris Moron, du bureau d’études Éveha, sur le site de l’îlot de la Toulzane, à Limoux, ont livré des découvertes exceptionnelles.

Réalisée en amont d’un projet immobilier, cette première fouille du centre ancien de la ville a mis au jour près de huit siècles d’occupation, du XIIe au XXe siècle.

L’étude conjointe du bâti et du sous-sol retrace l’évolution d’un faubourg médiéval devenu partie intégrante de la ville fortifiée dès le XIIIe siècle.

Parmi les découvertes les plus remarquables figurent les vestiges du couvent des Dames de Sainte-Marthe, deux courtines du rempart médiéval et la tour Lapasset, unique tour de flanquement encore conservée à Limoux.

Par ses caractéristiques architecturales, cet ensemble constitue désormais une référence majeure pour la connaissance des enceintes urbaines médiévales de l’Aude et du Midi de la France.

Informations

Gratuit. Entrée libre.

Cela sera suivi par le parcours oenotouristique. Entrée libre.

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11a Allée des Marronniers Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 30 07 70 00

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English :

Beneath the Cobblestones of Limoux: Eight Centuries of History Uncovered at the Foot of the Lapasset Tower

Archaeological excavations led by Joris Moron of the %C9veha research firm at the %EElot de la Toulzane site in Limoux have yielded exceptional discoveries.

Conducted in preparation for a real estate project, this first excavation of the city’s historic center has uncovered nearly eight centuries of settlement, from the 12th to the 20th century.

A joint study of the buildings and the subsoil traces the evolution of a medieval suburb that became an integral part of the fortified city as early as the 13th century.

Among the most remarkable discoveries are the remains of the convent of the Dames de Sainte-Marthe, two curtain walls of the medieval rampart, and the Lapasset Tower, the only flanking tower still preserved in Limoux.

Thanks to its architectural features, this complex is now a major reference point for understanding medieval city walls in the Aude department and southern France.

Information

Free. Open to the public.

This will be followed by the wine tourism tour. Open to the public.

L’événement JEP 2026 SOUS LES PAVÉS DE LIMOUX Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par