Informations pratiques

Villerouge-Termenès

JEP 2026 VISITE GUIDÉE DU CHÂTEAU ET DU VILLAGE DE VILLEROUGE-TERMENÈS

Carrièra del Castel Villerouge-Termenès Aude

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-20 10:15:00

fin : 2026-09-20

Date(s) :

2026-09-20

Découvrez le village de Villerouge-Termenès, son histoire et son château en grand !

Florian vous emmènera à travers les ruelles médiévales, son église et son château aux quatre tours crémelées. Ils vous contera l’histoire des lieux marquée par le catharisme et l’implantation de l’échevéché en son sein.

Réservation recommandée.

.

Carrièra del Castel Villerouge-Termenès 11330 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 70 09 11

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Discover the village of Villerouge-Termenès, its history, and its castle in all their glory!

Florian will take you through the medieval streets, past its church, and to its castle with its four crenellated towers. He’ll tell you the story of this place, shaped by Catharism and the establishment of the bishopric here.

Reservations are recommended.

L’événement JEP 2026 VISITE GUIDÉE DU CHÂTEAU ET DU VILLAGE DE VILLEROUGE-TERMENÈS Villerouge-Termenès a été mis à jour le 2026-08-18 par