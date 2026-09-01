Informations pratiques

Longages

JOURNÉEES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE LONGAGES CHASSE AU TRESOR

CHASSE AU TRESOR Longages Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 09:00:00

fin : 2026-09-19 11:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Les Journées Européennes du Patrimoine offrent l’occasion de (re)découvrir le patrimoine local les vendredi 18, samedi 19 et dimanche 20 septembre.

Participez à une chasse au trésor .

CHASSE AU TRESOR Longages 31410 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

European Heritage Days offer an opportunity to (re)discover local heritage on Friday, September 18, Saturday, September 19, and Sunday, September 20.

L’événement JOURNÉEES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE LONGAGES CHASSE AU TRESOR Longages a été mis à jour le 2026-09-01 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE