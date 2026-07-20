UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · La Chapelle-Huon

Journées du patrimoine Église Saint André La Chapelle-Huon

samedi 19 septembre 2026 · La Chapelle-Huon

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 19 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Heure de début
09:00:00
Ville
72310 La Chapelle-Huon
Département
Sarthe
Tarif

La Chapelle-Huon

Journées du patrimoine Église Saint André

La Chapelle-Huon Sarthe

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 09:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-19

Visites libres, samedi et dimanche de 9h à 18h   .

La Chapelle-Huon 72310 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 35 34 03 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement Journées du patrimoine Église Saint André La Chapelle-Huon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-20 par Pays Perche Sarthois

À voir aussi à La Chapelle-Huon (Sarthe)