AGENDA · La Chapelle-Huon
Journées du patrimoine Église Saint André La Chapelle-Huon
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · La Chapelle-Huon
Informations pratiques
La Chapelle-Huon
Journées du patrimoine Église Saint André
La Chapelle-Huon Sarthe
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 09:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Visites libres, samedi et dimanche de 9h à 18h .
La Chapelle-Huon 72310 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 35 34 03
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement Journées du patrimoine Église Saint André La Chapelle-Huon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-20 par Pays Perche Sarthois
À voir aussi à La Chapelle-Huon (Sarthe)
- Vide grenier La Chapelle-Huon 20 septembre 2026