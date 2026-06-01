KERMESSE DE L’ÉCOLE SAINT-BÉAT-LEZ SOUS LA HALLE Saint-Béat-Lez

Saint-Béat-Lez

KERMESSE DE L’ÉCOLE SAINT-BÉAT-LEZ

SOUS LA HALLE Avenue Galliéni Saint-Béat-Lez Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-30 19:00:00

fin : 2026-06-30 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-30

Spectacles, apéritif et restauration organisés par l’école de Saint-Béat-Lez

Ouvert à tous à partir de 19h

19h-20h: Apéritif et concert avec Deep Soul Duo

20h Restauration avec paëlla et sandwich, réservation conseillée

Buvette et restauration sur place .

SOUS LA HALLE Avenue Galliéni Saint-Béat-Lez 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie ape.saintbeat@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Shows, cocktail receptions, and dining events organized by the Saint-Béat-Lez School

L’événement KERMESSE DE L’ÉCOLE SAINT-BÉAT-LEZ Saint-Béat-Lez a été mis à jour le 2026-06-18 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE