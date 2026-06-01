KERMESSE DE L’ÉCOLE SAINT-BÉAT-LEZ SOUS LA HALLE Saint-Béat-Lez
KERMESSE DE L’ÉCOLE SAINT-BÉAT-LEZ SOUS LA HALLE Saint-Béat-Lez mardi 30 juin 2026.
Saint-Béat-Lez
KERMESSE DE L’ÉCOLE SAINT-BÉAT-LEZ
SOUS LA HALLE Avenue Galliéni Saint-Béat-Lez Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-30 19:00:00
fin : 2026-06-30 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-30
Spectacles, apéritif et restauration organisés par l’école de Saint-Béat-Lez
Ouvert à tous à partir de 19h
19h-20h: Apéritif et concert avec Deep Soul Duo
20h Restauration avec paëlla et sandwich, réservation conseillée
Buvette et restauration sur place .
SOUS LA HALLE Avenue Galliéni Saint-Béat-Lez 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie ape.saintbeat@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Shows, cocktail receptions, and dining events organized by the Saint-Béat-Lez School
L’événement KERMESSE DE L’ÉCOLE SAINT-BÉAT-LEZ Saint-Béat-Lez a été mis à jour le 2026-06-18 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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