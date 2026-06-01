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KERMESSE DE L’ÉCOLE SAINT-BÉAT-LEZ SOUS LA HALLE Saint-Béat-Lez

KERMESSE DE L’ÉCOLE SAINT-BÉAT-LEZ SOUS LA HALLE Saint-Béat-Lez mardi 30 juin 2026.

Lieu : SOUS LA HALLE

Adresse : Avenue Galliéni

Ville : 31440 Saint-Béat-Lez

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : mardi 30 juin 2026

Fin : mercredi 1 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 19:00:00

Tarif :

Saint-Béat-Lez

KERMESSE DE L’ÉCOLE SAINT-BÉAT-LEZ

SOUS LA HALLE Avenue Galliéni Saint-Béat-Lez Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-30 19:00:00
fin : 2026-06-30 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-30

Spectacles, apéritif et restauration organisés par l’école de Saint-Béat-Lez
Ouvert à tous à partir de 19h

19h-20h: Apéritif et concert avec Deep Soul Duo
20h Restauration avec paëlla et sandwich, réservation conseillée

Buvette et restauration sur place   .

SOUS LA HALLE Avenue Galliéni Saint-Béat-Lez 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   ape.saintbeat@gmail.com

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English :

Shows, cocktail receptions, and dining events organized by the Saint-Béat-Lez School

L’événement KERMESSE DE L’ÉCOLE SAINT-BÉAT-LEZ Saint-Béat-Lez a été mis à jour le 2026-06-18 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Saint-Béat-Lez (Haute-Garonne)