Informations pratiques

Baerenthal

‘Kinematos’ Cie ManoAmano

Baerenthal Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-07-12 21:00:00

fin : 2026-07-12 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-12

ManoAmano, depuis le sud du sud, depuis Mar del Plata en Argentine, fait voyager à travers le monde son spectacle rempli de précision, de vertige et de comédie.

Un duo d’acrobates repose à six mètres d’altitude, se nourrit de la tension et est prêt à briser tout ce qui peut paraître immobile.

Ce couple de tendres personnages met en relation des situations simples en utilisant un puissant langage acrobatique avec humour, douceur et malice.

La compagnie ManoAmano ne vole pas, ils savent qu’ils ne pourront jamais le faire, mais ils continuent d’essayer.

Tout public.

Bar et petite restauration sur place.Tout public

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Baerenthal 57230 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 96 82 91

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English :

ManoAmano, hailing from the far south—from Mar del Plata, Argentina—takes its show, filled with precision, vertigo, and comedy, on a journey around the world.

A duo of acrobats perches six meters above the ground, thrives on tension, and is ready to shatter anything that might seem still.

This pair of endearing characters weaves together simple situations using a powerful acrobatic language, infused with humor, tenderness, and mischief.

The ManoAmano troupe doesn’t fly—they know they never will—but they keep trying.

Suitable for all ages.

Bar and light refreshments available on site.

L’événement ‘Kinematos’ Cie ManoAmano Baerenthal a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE