La Baule en fleurs 2026 Les 20ans La Baule-Escoublac
La Baule en fleurs 2026 Les 20ans La Baule-Escoublac samedi 18 avril 2026.
La Baule-Escoublac
La Baule en fleurs 2026 Les 20ans
Parc des Dryades La Baule-Escoublac Loire-Atlantique
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-18 10:00:00
fin : 2026-04-19 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-18 2026-04-19
Ateliers, animations, conférences, marché aux plantes
PROGRAMME 2026
Samedi 18 avril I 15h-16h
Balade olfactive
Divine
Théâtre de verdure n°18
Samedi 18 avril I 15h-16h
Abeilles et pollinisation (conférence)
Michel NEMETH
Stand animations n°23
Samedi 18 avril I 14h-17h
Baptêmes en poneys 2€
Manège des Platanes
Entrée principale n°1
Samedi 18 avril I 16h15-17h15
Atelier montage de nichoirs
Danièle PERESSE
Stand animations n°23
__________________________
Tout le week-end
Atelier de rempotage pour les enfants
Stand n°22
Tout le week-end
La fleur au jardin expo photos
Stand n°35
__________________________
Dimanche 19 avril I 11h30-12h30
Balade olfactive
Divine
Théâtre de verdure n°18
Dimanche 19 avril I 15h-16h
Lombric Fourchu sauve ta planète ! (spectacle)
Iwan LAURENT
Stand animations n°23
Dimanche 19 avril I 15h-16h15
Atelier greffage
Jean BURBAN
Stand Jardiniers n° 28
Dimanche 19 avril I 16h15-17h15
Les plantes aromatiques (conférence)
Birgit BERTRAND
Stand animations n°23
Dimanche 19 avril I 13h30-15h30 et 16h-17h30
Atelier maquillage
Azelle avec 2 ailes
Stand n°34 .
Parc des Dryades La Baule-Escoublac 44500 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 51 75 75 75
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement La Baule en fleurs 2026 Les 20ans La Baule-Escoublac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-10 par ADT44
À voir aussi à La Baule-Escoublac (Loire-Atlantique)
- Roland Magdane ‘Clap de fin Palais des congrès Atlantia La Baule-Escoublac 19 avril 2026
- Stage Equitation (double poney) La Baule-Escoublac 20 avril 2026
- Stage Equitation (Shetland) La Baule-Escoublac 20 avril 2026
- Stage Manga La Baule-Escoublac 20 avril 2026
- Stage Drape aerien La Baule-Escoublac 20 avril 2026