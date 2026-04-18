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La Baule en fleurs 2026 Les 20ans La Baule-Escoublac

La Baule en fleurs 2026 Les 20ans La Baule-Escoublac samedi 18 avril 2026.

Adresse : Parc des Dryades

Ville : 44500 La Baule-Escoublac

Département : Loire-Atlantique

Début : samedi 18 avril 2026

Fin : samedi 18 avril 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif :

La Baule-Escoublac

La Baule en fleurs 2026 Les 20ans

Parc des Dryades La Baule-Escoublac Loire-Atlantique

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-18 10:00:00
fin : 2026-04-19 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-04-18 2026-04-19

Ateliers, animations, conférences, marché aux plantes

PROGRAMME 2026

Samedi 18 avril I 15h-16h
Balade olfactive
Divine
Théâtre de verdure n°18

Samedi 18 avril I 15h-16h
Abeilles et pollinisation (conférence)
Michel NEMETH
Stand animations n°23

Samedi 18 avril I 14h-17h
Baptêmes en poneys 2€
Manège des Platanes
Entrée principale n°1

Samedi 18 avril I 16h15-17h15
Atelier montage de nichoirs
Danièle PERESSE
Stand animations n°23
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Tout le week-end
Atelier de rempotage pour les enfants
Stand n°22

Tout le week-end
La fleur au jardin expo photos
Stand n°35
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Dimanche 19 avril I 11h30-12h30
Balade olfactive
Divine
Théâtre de verdure n°18

Dimanche 19 avril I 15h-16h
Lombric Fourchu sauve ta planète ! (spectacle)
Iwan LAURENT
Stand animations n°23

Dimanche 19 avril I 15h-16h15
Atelier greffage
Jean BURBAN
Stand Jardiniers n° 28

Dimanche 19 avril I 16h15-17h15
Les plantes aromatiques (conférence)
Birgit BERTRAND
Stand animations n°23

Dimanche 19 avril I 13h30-15h30 et 16h-17h30
Atelier maquillage
Azelle avec 2 ailes
Stand n°34   .

Parc des Dryades La Baule-Escoublac 44500 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 51 75 75 75 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement La Baule en fleurs 2026 Les 20ans La Baule-Escoublac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-10 par ADT44

À voir aussi à La Baule-Escoublac (Loire-Atlantique)