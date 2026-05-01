Azillanet

LA FAIM… JUSTIFIE LES MOYENS (CIE ALAS NEGRAS)

7 Rue du Couvent Azillanet Hérault

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-09

fin : 2026-05-09

Date(s) :

2026-05-09

Découvrez une réinterprétation du Petit Poucet par la Cie Alas Negras. Dans ce spectacle visuel de théâtre d’objets, sept petites cuillères affrontent un terrible trident. Une œuvre poétique et singulière, entre conte traditionnel et création contemporaine, accessible à tous dès 7 ans.

Il était une fois un bûcheron et une bûcheronne qui avaient sept enfants… Tout le monde connaît le conte, mais ici, tout bascule quand sept petites cuillères frappent à la porte d’un terrible trident. Entre théâtre d’objets et performance visuelle, ce spectacle revisite le thème de l’abandon et de la ruse avec humour et poésie. Une création 2026 qui place les ustensiles de cuisine au cœur du récit. .

7 Rue du Couvent Azillanet 34210 Hérault Occitanie +33 7 57 18 73 51 lecouvent@protonmail.com

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English : LA FAIM… JUSTIFIE LES MOYENS (CIE ALAS NEGRAS)

Discover a reinterpretation of Le Petit Poucet by Cie Alas Negras. In this visual object theater show, seven little spoons confront a terrible trident. A poetic and singular work, between traditional tale and contemporary creation, accessible to all ages 7 and up.

L’événement LA FAIM… JUSTIFIE LES MOYENS (CIE ALAS NEGRAS) Azillanet a été mis à jour le 2026-04-17 par 34 OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC