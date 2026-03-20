LA NUIT BLANCHE VINS IGP HAUTE VALLEE DE L’ORB HEREPIAN VENDREDI 31 JUILLET 18H

Hérépian Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-31

fin : 2026-07-31

Date(s) :

2026-07-31

Vendredi 31 Juillet A partir de 18H

HÉRÉPIAN

La Nuit Blanche sur la place Etienne Pascal.

Fête ses 10 ans avec Les Vignerons du Syndicat des Vins IGP de la haute vallée de l’Orb et producteurs locaux.

Infos et réservations Office de Tourisme Bédarieux Grand Orb +33(0)4 67 95 08 79

Vendredi 31 Juillet A partir de 18H

HÉRÉPIAN

La Nuit Blanche sur la place Etienne Pascal.

Fete ses 10 ans Les Vignerons du Syndicat des Vins IGP de la haute vallée de l’Orb avec la présence de producteurs locaux et d’ambiance musicale. Différents Mets proposés et verre de dégustation.

Participation demandée Précisions lors de l’inscription

Infos & réservations Office de Tourisme Bédarieux Grand Orb +33(0)4 67 95 08 79 .

Hérépian 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 95 08 79

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Friday, July 31 From 6 p.m

HÉRÉPIAN

La Nuit Blanche on Place Etienne Pascal.

Celebrates its 10th anniversary with winegrowers from the Syndicat des Vins IGP de la Haute Vallée de l’Orb and local producers.

Information and bookings: Bédarieux Grand Orb Tourist Office +33(0)4 67 95 08 79

L’événement LA NUIT BLANCHE VINS IGP HAUTE VALLEE DE L’ORB HEREPIAN VENDREDI 31 JUILLET 18H Hérépian a été mis à jour le 2026-03-17 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB