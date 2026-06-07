LA PROJECTION DES OUBLIÉS Carbonne
LA PROJECTION DES OUBLIÉS Carbonne dimanche 7 juin 2026.
Carbonne
LA PROJECTION DES OUBLIÉS
Saint-Michel Carbonne Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 7 – 7 – EUR
7
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-07 15:00:00
fin : 2026-06-28 16:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-07 2026-06-28
La compagnie de théâtre Le Grand Roque vous invite à venir découvrir la Projection des oubliés le dimanche 7 et 28 juin à Carbonne !
Présentation des ateliers théâtre des adolescents de la compagnie théâtre Le Grand Roque. 7 .
Saint-Michel Carbonne 31390 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 6 28 79 76 33 compagnielegrandroque@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Le Grand Roque theater company invites you to discover the Projection des oubliés on Sunday June 7th and 28th in Carbonne!
L’événement LA PROJECTION DES OUBLIÉS Carbonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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