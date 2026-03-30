LA SANT JORDI AU MUSÉE Musée d’Art Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan

LA SANT JORDI AU MUSÉE

Musée d’Art Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-25 14:30:00

fin : 2026-04-25 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-25

Au Musée d’Art Hyacinthe Rigaud, profitez d’une journée au rythme de cette fête traditionnelle catalane.

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Musée d’Art Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

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English :

At the Musée d’Art Hyacinthe Rigaud, enjoy a day at the rhythm of this traditional Catalan festival.

L’événement LA SANT JORDI AU MUSÉE Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME