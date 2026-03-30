LA SANT JORDI AU MUSÉE Musée d’Art Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan
LA SANT JORDI AU MUSÉE Musée d’Art Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan samedi 25 avril 2026.
LA SANT JORDI AU MUSÉE
Musée d’Art Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-25 14:30:00
fin : 2026-04-25 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-25
Au Musée d’Art Hyacinthe Rigaud, profitez d’une journée au rythme de cette fête traditionnelle catalane.
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Musée d’Art Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
At the Musée d’Art Hyacinthe Rigaud, enjoy a day at the rhythm of this traditional Catalan festival.
L’événement LA SANT JORDI AU MUSÉE Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME
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