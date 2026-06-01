La Livinière

L’AUBERGE ESPAGNOLE

jardin calas roquebernou La Livinière Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-19

fin : 2026-06-19

Date(s) :

2026-06-19

La municipalité vous invite a participer à l’auberge espagnole, OUVERTE A TOUS, organisée par la médiathèque. Plus que quelques jours pour vous inscrire.

Venez partager un moment convivial au jardin Calas-Roquebernou.

La municipalité vous invite a participer à l’auberge espagnole, OUVERTE A TOUS, organisée par la médiathèque. Plus que quelques jours pour vous inscrire.

Venez partager un moment convivial au jardin Calas-Roquebernou. .

jardin calas roquebernou La Livinière 34210 Hérault Occitanie +33 46891439693

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The municipality invites you to join the potluck dinner, OPEN TO ALL, organized by the media library. There are only a few days left to sign up.

Come share a friendly gathering at the Calas-Roquebernou Garden.

L’événement L’AUBERGE ESPAGNOLE La Livinière a été mis à jour le 2026-06-13 par 34 OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC