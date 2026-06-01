L’AUBERGE ESPAGNOLE La Livinière
L’AUBERGE ESPAGNOLE La Livinière vendredi 19 juin 2026.
La Livinière
L’AUBERGE ESPAGNOLE
jardin calas roquebernou La Livinière Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-19
fin : 2026-06-19
Date(s) :
2026-06-19
La municipalité vous invite a participer à l’auberge espagnole, OUVERTE A TOUS, organisée par la médiathèque. Plus que quelques jours pour vous inscrire.
Venez partager un moment convivial au jardin Calas-Roquebernou.
La municipalité vous invite a participer à l’auberge espagnole, OUVERTE A TOUS, organisée par la médiathèque. Plus que quelques jours pour vous inscrire.
Venez partager un moment convivial au jardin Calas-Roquebernou. .
jardin calas roquebernou La Livinière 34210 Hérault Occitanie +33 46891439693
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The municipality invites you to join the potluck dinner, OPEN TO ALL, organized by the media library. There are only a few days left to sign up.
Come share a friendly gathering at the Calas-Roquebernou Garden.
L’événement L’AUBERGE ESPAGNOLE La Livinière a été mis à jour le 2026-06-13 par 34 OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC
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