LE RENDEZ-VOUS DU JARDIN DE HEYRECH HAMEAU DE BOUCOU Sauveterre-de-Comminges
LE RENDEZ-VOUS DU JARDIN DE HEYRECH HAMEAU DE BOUCOU Sauveterre-de-Comminges dimanche 7 juin 2026.
Sauveterre-de-Comminges
LE RENDEZ-VOUS DU JARDIN DE HEYRECH
HAMEAU DE BOUCOU 152 Chemin de Heyrech Sauveterre-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-07 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-07 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-07
Marché de producteurs Animations dégustations.
Marché de producteurices et artisan.e.s
Céramique ( wolla), cuir ( atelier cagire) , vannerie ( gaia fior) , miel et glaces ( la ferme aux melifruits) tisanes ( les tisanes du maki) hydrolats et cosmétiques ( Irène Amate)
Animations et ateliers autour des plantes: Meditations florales (Pépites en soie), ecoprint ( GAÏA FIOR) reconnaissance de plantes à l’aveugle ( Irène Amate) …
Petite expo photo ( Lulia Cneude)
Dégustations de plantes ( tisanes, sirops, biscuits au plantes..) .
HAMEAU DE BOUCOU 152 Chemin de Heyrech Sauveterre-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Farmers’ market entertainment tastings.
L’événement LE RENDEZ-VOUS DU JARDIN DE HEYRECH Sauveterre-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-05-14 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE