LE RENDEZ-VOUS DU JARDIN DE HEYRECH HAMEAU DE BOUCOU Sauveterre-de-Comminges

Sauveterre-de-Comminges

LE RENDEZ-VOUS DU JARDIN DE HEYRECH

HAMEAU DE BOUCOU 152 Chemin de Heyrech Sauveterre-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-07 10:00:00

fin : 2026-06-07 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-07

Marché de producteurs Animations dégustations.

Marché de producteurices et artisan.e.s

Céramique ( wolla), cuir ( atelier cagire) , vannerie ( gaia fior) , miel et glaces ( la ferme aux melifruits) tisanes ( les tisanes du maki) hydrolats et cosmétiques ( Irène Amate)

Animations et ateliers autour des plantes: Meditations florales (Pépites en soie), ecoprint ( GAÏA FIOR) reconnaissance de plantes à l’aveugle ( Irène Amate) …

Petite expo photo ( Lulia Cneude)

Dégustations de plantes ( tisanes, sirops, biscuits au plantes..) .

HAMEAU DE BOUCOU 152 Chemin de Heyrech Sauveterre-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Farmers’ market entertainment tastings.

L’événement LE RENDEZ-VOUS DU JARDIN DE HEYRECH Sauveterre-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-05-14 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE