Le Sahara s’invite au Fort Barraux Barraux
Le Sahara s’invite au Fort Barraux Barraux samedi 25 juillet 2026.
Barraux
Le Sahara s’invite au Fort Barraux
Fort Barraux Barraux Isère
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 30 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-25 09:00:00
fin : 2026-07-25 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-25 2026-07-26
Familial et festif, ce festival offre au public l’opportunité de découvrir le désert du Sahara et ses populations à travers de nombreuses animations.
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Fort Barraux Barraux 38530 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes contact@20degresnord.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Family-friendly and festive, this festival offers the public the opportunity to discover the Sahara desert and its people through a wide range of activities.
L’événement Le Sahara s’invite au Fort Barraux Barraux a été mis à jour le 2026-05-22 par Communauté de Communes Le Grésivaudan