Informations pratiques

Lamalou-les-Bains

LE TRAIL DES CASTAGNES BY NIGHT

Lamalou-les-Bains Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-03

fin : 2026-10-03

Date(s) :

2026-10-03

Cette année Caroux X-Trail présente Le Trail des Castagnes by Night

Samedi 3 octobre 2026 à Lamalou les Bains

10km 430D+

Tarif 12€

Infos: trailducaroux.com 06 70 54 63 21 cyril.abbal@orange.fr

Suivi d’une soirée musicale Bodéga/Grillades/DJ Bertrand de la Casa de Castel Départ 19h30 lieu Parc du Casino

Cette année Caroux X-Trail présente Le Trail des Castagnes by Night

Samedi 3 octobre 2026 à Lamalou les Bains

10km 430D+

Tarif 12€

Infos: trailducaroux.com 06 70 54 63 21 cyril.abbal@orange.fr

Suivi d’une soirée musicale Bodéga/Grillades/DJ Bertrand de la Casa de Castel Départ 19h30 lieu Parc du Casino .

Lamalou-les-Bains 34240 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 70 54 63 21 cyril.abbal@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

This year, Caroux X-Trail presents: Le Trail des Castagnes by Night

Saturday, October 3, 2026, in Lamalou-les-Bains

10 km, 430 m elevation gain

Entry fee: 12?

Info: trailducaroux.com 06 70 54 63 21 cyril.abbal@orange.fr

Followed by an evening of music, Bodega, grilled food, and DJ Bertrand from La Casa de Castel. Starts at 7:30 p.m. at Parc du Casino

L’événement LE TRAIL DES CASTAGNES BY NIGHT Lamalou-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB