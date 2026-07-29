LE TRAIL DES CASTAGNES BY NIGHT Lamalou-les-Bains
samedi 3 octobre 2026 · Lamalou-les-Bains
Informations pratiques
Lamalou-les-Bains
LE TRAIL DES CASTAGNES BY NIGHT
Lamalou-les-Bains Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-03
fin : 2026-10-03
Date(s) :
2026-10-03
Cette année Caroux X-Trail présente Le Trail des Castagnes by Night
Samedi 3 octobre 2026 à Lamalou les Bains
10km 430D+
Tarif 12€
Infos: trailducaroux.com 06 70 54 63 21 cyril.abbal@orange.fr
Suivi d’une soirée musicale Bodéga/Grillades/DJ Bertrand de la Casa de Castel Départ 19h30 lieu Parc du Casino
Cette année Caroux X-Trail présente Le Trail des Castagnes by Night
Samedi 3 octobre 2026 à Lamalou les Bains
10km 430D+
Tarif 12€
Infos: trailducaroux.com 06 70 54 63 21 cyril.abbal@orange.fr
Suivi d’une soirée musicale Bodéga/Grillades/DJ Bertrand de la Casa de Castel Départ 19h30 lieu Parc du Casino .
Lamalou-les-Bains 34240 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 70 54 63 21 cyril.abbal@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
This year, Caroux X-Trail presents: Le Trail des Castagnes by Night
Saturday, October 3, 2026, in Lamalou-les-Bains
10 km, 430 m elevation gain
Entry fee: 12?
Info: trailducaroux.com 06 70 54 63 21 cyril.abbal@orange.fr
Followed by an evening of music, Bodega, grilled food, and DJ Bertrand from La Casa de Castel. Starts at 7:30 p.m. at Parc du Casino
L’événement LE TRAIL DES CASTAGNES BY NIGHT Lamalou-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
À voir aussi à Lamalou-les-Bains (Hérault)
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- FESTIVALYRIQUE LA VEUVE JOYEUSE Lamalou-les-Bains 9 août 2026
- PARCOURS DANS LA FORÊT Lamalou-les-Bains 11 août 2026
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