Informations pratiques

Olizy-Primat

Le Vol des oiseaux spécial Viking

RD 946 Parc Argonne Découverte Olizy-Primat Ardennes

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-22

fin : 2026-08-30

Date(s) :

2026-08-22 2026-08-30

Cet été, le Parc Argonne Découverte invite petits et grands à embarquer pour un voyage hors du temps avec une édition spéciale de son animation incontournable Le Vol des Oiseaux , placée sous le signe des Vikings ! Les visiteurs sont conviés à une expérience aussi spectaculaire qu’immersive, au cœur de l’univers fascinant de la fauconnerie. Rapaces en vol libre ⚔️ Costumes vikings Musique immersive Pour cette édition spéciale , les rapaces seront les véritables héros du spectacle. En vol libre, ils évolueront au plus près du public et permettront aux visiteurs de découvrir leurs caractéristiques, leurs capacités étonnantes et les liens qui les unissent depuis des siècles à l’histoire de la fauconnerie. Mais pour ce rendez-vous, pas question de faire les choses à moitié ! Costumes vikings, musique immersive et ambiance épique viendront rythmer l’animation ! Une occasion originale de découvrir les rapaces autrement, tout en plongeant dans l’histoire et les traditions de la fauconnerie. Un moment spectaculaire et pédagogique, entre découverte de la nature, histoire et dépaysement. Animation comprise dans votre billet d’entrée au parc.

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RD 946 Parc Argonne Découverte Olizy-Primat 08250 Ardennes Grand Est +33 3 24 71 07 38

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English :

This summer, Parc Argonne Découverte invites visitors of all ages to embark on a timeless journey with a special edition of its must-see show, “Le Vol des Oiseaux,” themed around the Vikings! Visitors are invited to an experience that’s as spectacular as it is immersive, right in the heart of the fascinating world of falconry. %A0? Birds of prey in free flight %A0?? Viking costumes %A0? Immersive music. For this special edition, the birds of prey will be the true stars of the show. Flying freely, they’ll soar right up close to the audience, allowing visitors to discover their characteristics, their amazing abilities, and the bonds that have linked them to the history of falconry for centuries. But for this event, there’s no such thing as doing things halfway! Viking costumes, immersive music, and an epic atmosphere will set the tone for the event! A unique opportunity to experience birds of prey in a whole new way, while delving into the history and traditions of falconry. A spectacular and educational experience, combining nature exploration, history, and a change of scenery. The event is included with your park admission ticket.

L’événement Le Vol des oiseaux spécial Viking Olizy-Primat a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par Ardennes Tourisme