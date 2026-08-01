UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Villefranche-du-Queyran

Lecture théâtre-roman La Métamorphose Villefranche-du-Queyran

jeudi 20 août 2026 · Villefranche-du-Queyran

Lecture théâtre-roman La Métamorphose Villefranche-du-Queyran

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 20 août 2026
Fin
jeudi 20 août 2026
Heure de début
19:00:00
Adresse
Chez J-P PLAZAS
Ville
47160 Villefranche-du-Queyran
Département
Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif

Villefranche-du-Queyran

Lecture théâtre-roman La Métamorphose

Chez J-P PLAZAS Villefranche-du-Queyran Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-20 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-20

Date(s) :
2026-08-20

La Compagnie Lux in Tenebris présente La Métamorphose de Kafka   .

Chez J-P PLAZAS Villefranche-du-Queyran 47160 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 17 66 95 17 

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English : Lecture théâtre-roman La Métamorphose

L’événement Lecture théâtre-roman La Métamorphose Villefranche-du-Queyran a été mis à jour le 2026-08-01 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne