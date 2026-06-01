Lecture théâtre-roman Le premier homme Villefranche-du-Queyran
Lecture théâtre-roman Le premier homme Villefranche-du-Queyran jeudi 25 juin 2026.
Villefranche-du-Queyran
Lecture théâtre-roman Le premier homme
Chez J-P PLAZAS Villefranche-du-Queyran Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-25 19:00:00
fin : 2026-06-25
Date(s) :
2026-06-25
La Compagnie Lux in Tenebris présente Le premier homme d’Albert CAMUS .
Chez J-P PLAZAS Villefranche-du-Queyran 47160 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 17 66 95 17
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English : Lecture théâtre-roman Le premier homme
L’événement Lecture théâtre-roman Le premier homme Villefranche-du-Queyran a été mis à jour le 2026-06-13 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne