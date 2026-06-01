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Lecture théâtre-roman Le premier homme Villefranche-du-Queyran

Lecture théâtre-roman Le premier homme Villefranche-du-Queyran

Lecture théâtre-roman Le premier homme Villefranche-du-Queyran jeudi 25 juin 2026.

Adresse : Chez J-P PLAZAS

Ville : 47160 Villefranche-du-Queyran

Département : Lot-et-Garonne

Début : jeudi 25 juin 2026

Fin : jeudi 25 juin 2026

Heure de début : 19:00:00

Tarif :

Villefranche-du-Queyran

Lecture théâtre-roman Le premier homme

Chez J-P PLAZAS Villefranche-du-Queyran Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-25 19:00:00
fin : 2026-06-25

Date(s) :
2026-06-25

La Compagnie Lux in Tenebris présente Le premier homme d’Albert CAMUS   .

Chez J-P PLAZAS Villefranche-du-Queyran 47160 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 17 66 95 17 

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English : Lecture théâtre-roman Le premier homme

L’événement Lecture théâtre-roman Le premier homme Villefranche-du-Queyran a été mis à jour le 2026-06-13 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne