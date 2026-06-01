LES ATELIERS DE L’HEBORISTERIE Roujan
LES ATELIERS DE L’HEBORISTERIE Roujan dimanche 21 juin 2026.
Roujan
LES ATELIERS DE L’HEBORISTERIE
D13 Roujan Hérault
Tarif : 6 – 6 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-21
fin : 2026-06-21
Date(s) :
2026-06-21
Au cœur du Château Abbaye de Cassan, là où murmure l’histoire, l’ancienne herboristerie monastique reprend vie grâce à la passion de Palmira Martins. Depuis des années, elle y perpétue la sagesse des chanoines à travers la culture bienveillante de plantes médicinales.
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D13 Roujan 34320 Hérault Occitanie
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English :
In the heart of the Château Abbaye de Cassan, where history whispers, the old monastic herbalist’s shop is coming back to life thanks to the passion of Palmira Martins. For years, she has been perpetuating the wisdom of the canons through the gentle cultivation of medicinal plants.
L’événement LES ATELIERS DE L’HEBORISTERIE Roujan a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS
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