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LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DU VILLAGE ET DE L’EGLISE DE CATLLAR Catllar

mercredi 14 octobre 2026 · Catllar

LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DU VILLAGE ET DE L’EGLISE DE CATLLAR Catllar

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 14 octobre 2026
Fin
mercredi 14 octobre 2026
Heure de début
14:00:00
Ville
66500 Catllar
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
8 8 8 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Catllar

LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DU VILLAGE ET DE L’EGLISE DE CATLLAR

Catllar Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-10-14 14:00:00
fin : 2026-11-04 16:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-10-14 2026-11-04

Visite du village, autour du village et l’église de Catllar.
Promenade tranquille de 2 h maximum, accessible à tous, pour découvrir les particularités, les anecdotes des gens d’ici.
Rdv devant la boulangerie. Covoiturage. Réservation obligatoire.
  .

Catllar 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 86 88 00 99  manu.lalman@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Visit the village, around the village and the Catllar church.
A leisurely stroll of up to 2 hours, accessible to all, to discover the particularities and anecdotes of the local people.
Meeting point in front of the bakery. Car-sharing. Reservations required.

L’événement LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DU VILLAGE ET DE L’EGLISE DE CATLLAR Catllar a été mis à jour le 2026-08-31 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO

À voir aussi à Catllar (Pyrénées-Orientales)