LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DU VILLAGE ET DE L’EGLISE DE CATLLAR Catllar
mercredi 14 octobre 2026 · Catllar
Informations pratiques
Catllar
LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DU VILLAGE ET DE L’EGLISE DE CATLLAR
Catllar Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-10-14 14:00:00
fin : 2026-11-04 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-10-14 2026-11-04
Visite du village, autour du village et l’église de Catllar.
Promenade tranquille de 2 h maximum, accessible à tous, pour découvrir les particularités, les anecdotes des gens d’ici.
Rdv devant la boulangerie. Covoiturage. Réservation obligatoire.
.
Catllar 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 86 88 00 99 manu.lalman@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Visit the village, around the village and the Catllar church.
A leisurely stroll of up to 2 hours, accessible to all, to discover the particularities and anecdotes of the local people.
Meeting point in front of the bakery. Car-sharing. Reservations required.
L’événement LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DU VILLAGE ET DE L’EGLISE DE CATLLAR Catllar a été mis à jour le 2026-08-31 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO