Les Belles Sorties – Immobiles – Compagnie Les Hommes de Main, Centre d’animation municipal, Noyelles-lès-Seclin

Informations pratiques

Les Belles Sorties – Immobiles – Compagnie Les Hommes de Main Samedi 26 septembre, 19h00 Centre d’animation municipal Nord

5 euros, gratuit pour les moins de 18 ans . Réservation en mairie

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-09-26T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-26T19:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-09-26T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-26T19:30:00+02:00

Un spectacle d’acrobatie qui joue avec notre perception du temps.

Sur un tapis roulant, deux artistes évoluent dans un espace en mouvement. Le sol glisse sous leurs pieds, transformant chaque geste en défi d’équilibre.

Dans ce dispositif surprenant, les corps dialoguent. Les relations se transforment : l’amitié, l’amour, le travail. Rien n’est figé, tout se négocie.

Le regard se laisse porter, comme emporté dans un flux continu. Une expérience à la fois physique et sensible, où le mouvement raconte le temps qui passe.

Distribution :

écriture et mise en scène : Joris Frigerio

interprètes, duo de création : Magdalena Hidalgo Witker, Nicolas Moreno

https://youtu.be/bZWyMrSQqPc?si=6xV42EkjU9DwpIsW

Pour y aller

Bus ligne 879 arrêt Fatima, Grand Place ou Marais

Parking à proximité

Sur place

Petite restauration et buvette

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