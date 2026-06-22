Fleury

LES BELLES VUES GOURMANDES

Fleury Aude

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-23

fin : 2026-07-23

Date(s) :

2026-07-23

Niché dans son écrin naturel exceptionnel situé entre mer, étangs et garrigue, nous partagerons des moments de convivialité et de partage.

Qualité, passion et authenticité seront à l’honneur !

L’occasion sera donnée de se régaler les papilles, déguster les cuvées du Domaine en profitant des vues fabuleuses sur le parc naturel, les vignobles, les étangs et la mer…

Le talentueux traiteur Quentin Rossignol vous proposera ses créations.

Nous espérons avoir le plaisir de vous accueillir lors de ces évènements.

Un ticket d’entrée à 5 € est proposé et donne droit à un verre à vin sérigraphié MOYAU offert et à une dégustation d’un vin du Domaine.

Vous pourrez ensuite vous restaurer avec notre partenaire culinaire qui vendra des formules de plateaux gourmands.

L’ensemble de la gamme des cuvées de Moyau sera disponible pour accompagner ces soirées festives et gourmandes.

Dans le but de vous accueillir au mieux, nous vous conseillons de réserver votre participation.

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Fleury 11560 Aude Occitanie +33 6 17 56 92 16

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Nestled in its exceptional natural setting between the sea, ponds, and scrubland, we’ll enjoy moments of camaraderie and togetherness.

Quality, passion, and authenticity will take center stage!

This will be an opportunity to treat your taste buds, sample the estate’s wines, and enjoy fabulous views of the natural park, the vineyards, the ponds, and the sea…

The talented caterer Quentin Rossignol will be serving his creations.

We hope to have the pleasure of welcoming you to these events.

An admission ticket for 5? is available and includes a complimentary glass of wine featuring the MOYAU logo and a tasting of one of the estate’s wines.

You can then enjoy a meal from our culinary partner, who will be selling gourmet platters.

The entire range of Moyau wines will be available to accompany these festive and gourmet evenings.

To ensure we can welcome you properly, we recommend that you reserve your spot in advance.

L’événement LES BELLES VUES GOURMANDES Fleury a été mis à jour le 2026-06-22 par