LES CONCERTS DU SÉCHOIR BRIN D’ZINC LE SÉCHOIR BISTROT PAYSAN L’Isle-en-Dodon
LES CONCERTS DU SÉCHOIR BRIN D’ZINC LE SÉCHOIR BISTROT PAYSAN L’Isle-en-Dodon samedi 26 septembre 2026.
L’Isle-en-Dodon
LES CONCERTS DU SÉCHOIR BRIN D’ZINC
LE SÉCHOIR BISTROT PAYSAN 56 avenue des Mariagues L’Isle-en-Dodon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – – EUR
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-26
fin : 2026-09-26
Date(s) :
2026-09-26
Brin D’Zinc en concert au séchoir Bistrot Paysan. Né au détour d’une fanfare, le groupe s’impose comme un souffle original au coeur de la chanson francophone, mêlant poésie des mots et puissance du live
Concert à 21h, ouverture du bistrot à 19h.
Restauration sur place Pizzas faîtes sur place avant le concert avec légumes bio des Jardins du Flouran, fromage de producteur local, bières locales et sirops faits maison. .
LE SÉCHOIR BISTROT PAYSAN 56 avenue des Mariagues L’Isle-en-Dodon 31230 Haute-Garonne Occitanie bistrotpaysan@gmail.com
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English :
Brin D’Zinc in concert at Séchoir Bistrot Paysan. Born out of a brass band, the group has established itself as an original force at the heart of French-language chanson, combining the poetry of words with the power of live performance
L’événement LES CONCERTS DU SÉCHOIR BRIN D’ZINC L’Isle-en-Dodon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à L'Isle-en-Dodon (Haute-Garonne)
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