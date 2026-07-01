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AGENDA · Le Barcarès

LES LUNDIS DU JAZZ Le Barcarès

lundi 20 juillet 2026 · Le Barcarès

LES LUNDIS DU JAZZ Le Barcarès

Informations pratiques

Début
lundi 20 juillet 2026
Fin
mardi 21 juillet 2026
Heure de début
21:00:00
Adresse
2 Rue Pierre Racine
Ville
66420 Le Barcarès
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Le Barcarès

LES LUNDIS DU JAZZ

2 Rue Pierre Racine Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-20 21:00:00
fin : 2026-07-20 23:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-20

Les lundis du Jazz à la Coudalère avec le groupe Why Not Jazz.
  .

2 Rue Pierre Racine Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Jazz Mondays at La Coudalère with the band Why Not Jazz.

L’événement LES LUNDIS DU JAZZ Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-06-29 par OT DE PORT BARCARES

À voir aussi à Le Barcarès (Pyrénées-Orientales)