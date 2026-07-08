Informations pratiques

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

LES MARDIS KIDS MARDI 21 JUILLET

84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-21 14:00:00

fin : 2026-07-21 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-21

14H Durée De 14H à 20H

Esplanade des Comtes de Cerdagne (Plan de ville I8)

14H à 17H30 JEUX EN BOIS

15H à 18H MAQUILLAGE DES ENFANTS Inscription à

l’Office de Tourisme au +33 (0)4 68 30 68 30.

18H à 20H BOUM DE CHOCOLAT ET NOISETTE

Gratuit En famille Sous la responsabilité parentale

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84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

2:00 p.m.? Duration: 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Esplanade des Comtes de Cerdagne (City Map: I8)

2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. WOODEN TOYS

2:00 PM 6:00 PM CHILDREN’S FACE PAINTING Registration %E0

at the Tourist Office at +33 (0)4 68 30 68 30.

6:00 PM 8:00 PM: CHOCOLATE AND HAZELNUT PARTY

Free For families Under parental supervision

L’événement LES MARDIS KIDS MARDI 21 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-27 par OT DE FONT ROMEU