Villeneuve-la-Comptal

LES MUSICALES DE CASTELNAUDARY 2026 L’ESPAGNE AU COEUR

Villeneuve-la-Comptal Aude

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Début : 2026-07-16 20:30:00

fin : 2026-07-16

Date(s) :

2026-07-16

Dans un débordement de couleurs et de passions, nous cheminerons dans la lumière ardente de ce pays si proche qui, par sa musique, nous suggère la chaleur des nuits andalouses, l’âpre beauté de ses paysages, et surtout son chant profond si particulier Ainsi, Le Jeudi 16 Juillet, à 20 H 30, dans l’église de Villeneuve-la-Comptal,

Pour ce concert d’ouverture, c’est sous le titre L’Espagne au Cœur que nous écouterons avec émotion une transcription pour trompette et piano de l’œuvre de Joaquin Rodrigo, l’Andante du concerto d’Aranjuez, la Paloma de Sébastian Irradier et plusieurs œuvres de musique traditionnelle espagnole dont les artistes ont gardé le secret.

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Villeneuve-la-Comptal 11400 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 23 05 73

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English :

In a riot of colors and passions, we will journey through the fiery light of this land so close to us, which, through its music, evokes the warmth of Andalusian nights, the raw beauty of its landscapes, and above all, its deep and distinctive song. Thus, on Thursday, July 16, at 8:30 p.m., in the church of Villeneuve-la-Comptal,

For this opening concert, under the title “Spain in Our Hearts,” we will listen with great emotion to a transcription for trumpet and piano of Joaquín Rodrigo’s “Andante” from the Concierto de Aranjuez, “La Paloma” by Sebastián Irradier, and several pieces of traditional Spanish music, the details of which the artists have kept under wraps.

L’événement LES MUSICALES DE CASTELNAUDARY 2026 L’ESPAGNE AU COEUR Villeneuve-la-Comptal a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par