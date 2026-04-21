Les Musicales d’Orcival Renaud Capuçon et Guillaume Bellom Place Notre-Dame Orcival
Les Musicales d’Orcival Renaud Capuçon et Guillaume Bellom Place Notre-Dame Orcival dimanche 23 août 2026.
Orcival
Les Musicales d’Orcival Renaud Capuçon et Guillaume Bellom
Place Notre-Dame Basilique Notre-Dame d’Orcival Orcival Puy-de-Dôme
Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR
Tarif réduit
Moins de 25 ans, étudiants, demandeurs d’emploi
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-23 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-23
Date(s) :
2026-08-23
Quatrième concert du Festival des Musicales d’Orcival. Renaud Capuçon, célèbre violoniste, viendra avec son pianiste Guillaume Belomm illuminer la Basilique Notre-Dame d’Orcival
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Place Notre-Dame Basilique Notre-Dame d’Orcival Orcival 63210 Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 73 65 89 77 infostourisme@auvergnevolcansancy.com
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English :
Fourth concert in the Festival des Musicales d’Orcival. Renaud Capuçon, famous violinist, and his pianist Guillaume Belomm will illuminate the Basilique Notre-Dame d’Orcival
L’événement Les Musicales d’Orcival Renaud Capuçon et Guillaume Bellom Orcival a été mis à jour le 2026-04-21 par Office de Tourisme Auvergne VolcanSancy