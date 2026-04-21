Les Musicales d’Orcival Renaud Capuçon et Guillaume Bellom Place Notre-Dame Orcival

Orcival

Les Musicales d’Orcival Renaud Capuçon et Guillaume Bellom

Place Notre-Dame Basilique Notre-Dame d’Orcival Orcival Puy-de-Dôme

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR

Tarif réduit

Moins de 25 ans, étudiants, demandeurs d’emploi

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-23 18:00:00

fin : 2026-08-23

Date(s) :

2026-08-23

Quatrième concert du Festival des Musicales d’Orcival. Renaud Capuçon, célèbre violoniste, viendra avec son pianiste Guillaume Belomm illuminer la Basilique Notre-Dame d’Orcival

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Place Notre-Dame Basilique Notre-Dame d’Orcival Orcival 63210 Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 73 65 89 77 infostourisme@auvergnevolcansancy.com

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English :

Fourth concert in the Festival des Musicales d’Orcival. Renaud Capuçon, famous violinist, and his pianist Guillaume Belomm will illuminate the Basilique Notre-Dame d’Orcival

L’événement Les Musicales d’Orcival Renaud Capuçon et Guillaume Bellom Orcival a été mis à jour le 2026-04-21 par Office de Tourisme Auvergne VolcanSancy