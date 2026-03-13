Les potes à Renaud Abbeville
Les potes à Renaud Abbeville samedi 9 mai 2026.
Les potes à Renaud
Boulevard Vauban Abbeville Somme
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 15 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-09 20:30:00
fin : 2026-05-09 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-09
Fan du chanteur au foulard rouge ?
Venez applaudir le tribute Les Potes à Renaud au Théâtre d’Abbeville ! Un concert 100% solidaire pour acheminer du matériel scolaire et médical au Maroc.
réservation en ligne
https://www.helloasso.com/associations/merci-meme/evenements/concert-les-potes-a-renaud?fbclid=IwY2xjawQgp_JleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFBQkkyanV5MEw1SXZlOUNOc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHuCJVOKNSo6jFDvDPjoOn0vPB7i80-U-rCbuWK8IrKuJDcFEO4Mdsjosevgv_aem_PcUYBV5uoQDb0t3se2YNXQ
Fan du chanteur au foulard rouge ?
Venez applaudir le tribute Les Potes à Renaud au Théâtre d’Abbeville ! Un concert 100% solidaire pour acheminer du matériel scolaire et médical au Maroc.
réservation en ligne
https://www.helloasso.com/associations/merci-meme/evenements/concert-les-potes-a-renaud?fbclid=IwY2xjawQgp_JleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFBQkkyanV5MEw1SXZlOUNOc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHuCJVOKNSo6jFDvDPjoOn0vPB7i80-U-rCbuWK8IrKuJDcFEO4Mdsjosevgv_aem_PcUYBV5uoQDb0t3se2YNXQ .
Boulevard Vauban Abbeville 80100 Somme Hauts-de-France
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Are you a fan of the singer in the red scarf?
Come and applaud the tribute Les Potes à Renaud at the Théâtre d?Abbeville! A 100% solidarity concert to bring school and medical supplies to Morocco.
online booking
https://www.helloasso.com/associations/merci-meme/evenements/concert-les-potes-a-renaud?fbclid=IwY2xjawQgp_JleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFBQkkyanV5MEw1SXZlOUNOc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHuCJVOKNSo6jFDvDPjoOn0vPB7i80-U-rCbuWK8IrKuJDcFEO4Mdsjosevgv_aem_PcUYBV5uoQDb0t3se2YNXQ
L’événement Les potes à Renaud Abbeville a été mis à jour le 2026-03-13 par OT DE LA BAIE DE SOMME