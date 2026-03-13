Les potes à Renaud

Boulevard Vauban Abbeville Somme

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 15 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-09 20:30:00

fin : 2026-05-09 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-09

Fan du chanteur au foulard rouge ?

Venez applaudir le tribute Les Potes à Renaud au Théâtre d’Abbeville ! Un concert 100% solidaire pour acheminer du matériel scolaire et médical au Maroc.

réservation en ligne

https://www.helloasso.com/associations/merci-meme/evenements/concert-les-potes-a-renaud?fbclid=IwY2xjawQgp_JleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFBQkkyanV5MEw1SXZlOUNOc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHuCJVOKNSo6jFDvDPjoOn0vPB7i80-U-rCbuWK8IrKuJDcFEO4Mdsjosevgv_aem_PcUYBV5uoQDb0t3se2YNXQ

Fan du chanteur au foulard rouge ?

Venez applaudir le tribute Les Potes à Renaud au Théâtre d’Abbeville ! Un concert 100% solidaire pour acheminer du matériel scolaire et médical au Maroc.

réservation en ligne

https://www.helloasso.com/associations/merci-meme/evenements/concert-les-potes-a-renaud?fbclid=IwY2xjawQgp_JleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFBQkkyanV5MEw1SXZlOUNOc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHuCJVOKNSo6jFDvDPjoOn0vPB7i80-U-rCbuWK8IrKuJDcFEO4Mdsjosevgv_aem_PcUYBV5uoQDb0t3se2YNXQ .

Boulevard Vauban Abbeville 80100 Somme Hauts-de-France

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Are you a fan of the singer in the red scarf?

Come and applaud the tribute Les Potes à Renaud at the Théâtre d?Abbeville! A 100% solidarity concert to bring school and medical supplies to Morocco.

online booking

https://www.helloasso.com/associations/merci-meme/evenements/concert-les-potes-a-renaud?fbclid=IwY2xjawQgp_JleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFBQkkyanV5MEw1SXZlOUNOc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHuCJVOKNSo6jFDvDPjoOn0vPB7i80-U-rCbuWK8IrKuJDcFEO4Mdsjosevgv_aem_PcUYBV5uoQDb0t3se2YNXQ

L’événement Les potes à Renaud Abbeville a été mis à jour le 2026-03-13 par OT DE LA BAIE DE SOMME