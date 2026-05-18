LES SENTIERS DE CLAIRE BOUCLE FORESTIERE EN BALCON AU-DESSUS DE FILLOLS Fillols
LES SENTIERS DE CLAIRE BOUCLE FORESTIERE EN BALCON AU-DESSUS DE FILLOLS Fillols dimanche 21 juin 2026.
Fillols
LES SENTIERS DE CLAIRE BOUCLE FORESTIERE EN BALCON AU-DESSUS DE FILLOLS
Fillols Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-21 14:30:00
fin : 2026-06-21 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-21
À partir de ce typique village catalan, une boucle sur les balcons du Cogùllo à la découverte de très beaux paysages et d’une végétation riche et odorante.
Rdv au Parking du cimetière.
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Fillols 66820 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 33 22 44
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
From this typical Catalan village, a loop around the Cogùllo balconies to discover beautiful landscapes and rich, fragrant vegetation.
Meeting point at the cemetery parking lot.
L’événement LES SENTIERS DE CLAIRE BOUCLE FORESTIERE EN BALCON AU-DESSUS DE FILLOLS Fillols a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO