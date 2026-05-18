Fillols

LES SENTIERS DE CLAIRE BOUCLE FORESTIERE EN BALCON AU-DESSUS DE FILLOLS

Fillols Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-21 14:30:00

fin : 2026-06-21 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-21

À partir de ce typique village catalan, une boucle sur les balcons du Cogùllo à la découverte de très beaux paysages et d’une végétation riche et odorante.

Rdv au Parking du cimetière.

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Fillols 66820 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 33 22 44

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

From this typical Catalan village, a loop around the Cogùllo balconies to discover beautiful landscapes and rich, fragrant vegetation.

Meeting point at the cemetery parking lot.

L’événement LES SENTIERS DE CLAIRE BOUCLE FORESTIERE EN BALCON AU-DESSUS DE FILLOLS Fillols a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO