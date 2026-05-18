Molitg-les-Bains

LES SENTIERS DE CLAIRE MOLITG-LES-BAINS ET LE DOLMEN DU PLA DE L’ARCA

Molitg-les-Bains Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-23 14:30:00

fin : 2026-06-23 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-23

De ce charmant village thermal au coeur de la vallée de la Castellane, cheminons jusqu’à ce dolmen culminant à plus de 1000 mètres d’altitude et offrant de merveilleux points de vue sur le massif du Canigó.

Rdv au parking en face du Bar L’Estaca.

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Molitg-les-Bains 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 33 22 44

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

From this charming spa village in the heart of the Castellane valley, let’s make our way to this dolmen, at an altitude of over 1,000 metres, offering marvellous views of the Canigó massif.

Meet at the parking lot opposite the Bar L’Estaca.

L’événement LES SENTIERS DE CLAIRE MOLITG-LES-BAINS ET LE DOLMEN DU PLA DE L’ARCA Molitg-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO