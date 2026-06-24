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L’ETE DES MARIONNETTES PORTES OUVERTES EXPOSITION Atelier BOTSUAK Lupersat

L’ETE DES MARIONNETTES PORTES OUVERTES EXPOSITION Atelier BOTSUAK Lupersat

L’ETE DES MARIONNETTES PORTES OUVERTES EXPOSITION Atelier BOTSUAK Lupersat mardi 14 juillet 2026.

Lieu
Atelier BOTSUAK
Adresse
18 Chez Latour
Ville
23190 Lupersat
Département
Creuse
Début
mardi 14 juillet 2026
Fin
dimanche 26 juillet 2026
Heure de début
14:00:00
Tarif
Gratuit

Lupersat

L’ETE DES MARIONNETTES PORTES OUVERTES EXPOSITION

Atelier BOTSUAK 18 Chez Latour Lupersat Creuse

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-14 14:00:00
fin : 2026-07-26 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-14

Exposition-vente
Marionnettes et castelets de Laurence Kus et de Rui de Basto

Découverte de l’atelier de fabrication
Démonstrations et initiation à l’animation de marionnettes
Visite du jardin des recycréatures   .

Atelier BOTSUAK 18 Chez Latour Lupersat 23190 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 11 28 50 52  atelier.botsuak@gmail.com

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English : L’ETE DES MARIONNETTES PORTES OUVERTES EXPOSITION

L’événement L’ETE DES MARIONNETTES PORTES OUVERTES EXPOSITION Lupersat a été mis à jour le 2026-06-24 par Marche et Combraille en Aquitaine

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