L’ETE DES MARIONNETTES PORTES OUVERTES EXPOSITION Atelier BOTSUAK Lupersat
L’ETE DES MARIONNETTES PORTES OUVERTES EXPOSITION Atelier BOTSUAK Lupersat mardi 14 juillet 2026.
Lupersat
L’ETE DES MARIONNETTES PORTES OUVERTES EXPOSITION
Atelier BOTSUAK 18 Chez Latour Lupersat Creuse
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-14 14:00:00
fin : 2026-07-26 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-14
Exposition-vente
Marionnettes et castelets de Laurence Kus et de Rui de Basto
Découverte de l’atelier de fabrication
Démonstrations et initiation à l’animation de marionnettes
Visite du jardin des recycréatures .
Atelier BOTSUAK 18 Chez Latour Lupersat 23190 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 11 28 50 52 atelier.botsuak@gmail.com
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English : L’ETE DES MARIONNETTES PORTES OUVERTES EXPOSITION
L’événement L’ETE DES MARIONNETTES PORTES OUVERTES EXPOSITION Lupersat a été mis à jour le 2026-06-24 par Marche et Combraille en Aquitaine
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