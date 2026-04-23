Allenc

LOCAL OUVERT

Local du Foyer Allenc Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Demi-journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-09 14:00:00

fin : 2026-05-09

Date(s) :

2026-05-09

Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous samedi 9 mai de 14h à 17h30 .

Diagnostic & réparation à 14h, animé par Mc David

Jeux, babyfoot, ping pong, discussions et goûter partagé !

Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous samedi 9 mai de 14h à 17h30 .

Diagnostic & réparation à 14h, animé par Mc David

Jeux, babyfoot, ping pong, discussions et goûter partagé ! .

Local du Foyer Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96 frallenc48@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Le Foyer rural d’Allenc invites you to a meeting on Saturday, May 9 from 2 to 5:30 pm.

Diagnosis & repair at 2pm, led by Mc David

Games, table soccer, ping pong, discussions and a shared snack!

L’événement LOCAL OUVERT Allenc a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par 48-OT Mont Lozere