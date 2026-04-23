LOCAL OUVERT Allenc
LOCAL OUVERT Allenc mercredi 13 mai 2026.
Allenc
LOCAL OUVERT
Local du Foyer Allenc Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Demi-journée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-13 16:00:00
fin : 2026-05-13 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-13
Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous mercredi 13 mai de 16h à 18h30 . Jeux, babyfoot, ping pong, discussions et goûter partagé ! Ouvert à tous dès la naissance.
Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous mercredi 13 mai de 16h à 18h30 . Jeux, babyfoot, ping pong, discussions et goûter partagé ! Ouvert à tous dès la naissance. .
Local du Foyer Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96 frallenc48@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Foyer rural d’Allenc invites you to a meeting on Wednesday May 13th from 4pm to 6.30pm. Games, table soccer, ping pong, discussions and a shared snack! Open to everyone from birth.
L’événement LOCAL OUVERT Allenc a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par 48-OT Mont Lozere
À voir aussi à Allenc (Lozère)
- LOCAL OUVERT Allenc 9 mai 2026
- FÊTE DU PAIN À VEYRINES Allenc 24 mai 2026
- ALLENC JACTA EST Allenc 13 juin 2026