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LOCAL OUVERT Allenc

LOCAL OUVERT Allenc

LOCAL OUVERT Allenc mercredi 13 mai 2026.

Adresse : Local du Foyer

Ville : 48190 Allenc

Département : Lozère

Début : mercredi 13 mai 2026

Fin : mercredi 13 mai 2026

Heure de début : 16:00:00

Tarif : Demi-journée

Allenc

LOCAL OUVERT

Local du Foyer Allenc Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Demi-journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-13 16:00:00
fin : 2026-05-13 18:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-13

Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous mercredi 13 mai de 16h à 18h30 . Jeux, babyfoot, ping pong, discussions et goûter partagé ! Ouvert à tous dès la naissance.
Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous mercredi 13 mai de 16h à 18h30 . Jeux, babyfoot, ping pong, discussions et goûter partagé ! Ouvert à tous dès la naissance.   .

Local du Foyer Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96  frallenc48@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Foyer rural d’Allenc invites you to a meeting on Wednesday May 13th from 4pm to 6.30pm. Games, table soccer, ping pong, discussions and a shared snack! Open to everyone from birth.

L’événement LOCAL OUVERT Allenc a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par 48-OT Mont Lozere

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