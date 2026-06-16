LOISIRS A L’AIR LIBRE DÉJEUNER MUSICAL DES RDV DE L’ERDRE ESAT Val de Vay Vay
LOISIRS A L’AIR LIBRE DÉJEUNER MUSICAL DES RDV DE L’ERDRE ESAT Val de Vay Vay mercredi 26 août 2026.
Vay
LOISIRS A L’AIR LIBRE DÉJEUNER MUSICAL DES RDV DE L’ERDRE
ESAT Val de Vay 9 Le Château Vay Loire-Atlantique
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-26 12:30:00
fin : 2026-08-26 13:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-26
Profitez d’un déjeuner au son de Triio Encanto
Trois musiciens cubains vous invitent à un voyage musical chaleureux et élégant entre rythmes ensoleillés et mélodies raffinées. Porté par le piano, la voix et le violon, et soutenu par des percussions envoûtantes, ce trio revisite les grands standards cubains, le latin jazz et la bossa nova.
Restauration sur place
Tout public
Gratuit Sans inscription .
ESAT Val de Vay 9 Le Château Vay 44170 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 79 51 51 accueil@cc-nozay.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Enjoy lunch to the music of Triio Encanto
L’événement LOISIRS A L’AIR LIBRE DÉJEUNER MUSICAL DES RDV DE L’ERDRE Vay a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par Pays Erdre Canal Forêt
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