LOISIRS A L’AIR LIBRE DÉJEUNER MUSICAL DES RDV DE L’ERDRE ESAT Val de Vay Vay

Vay

LOISIRS A L’AIR LIBRE DÉJEUNER MUSICAL DES RDV DE L’ERDRE

ESAT Val de Vay 9 Le Château Vay Loire-Atlantique

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-26 12:30:00

fin : 2026-08-26 13:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-26

Profitez d’un déjeuner au son de Triio Encanto

Trois musiciens cubains vous invitent à un voyage musical chaleureux et élégant entre rythmes ensoleillés et mélodies raffinées. Porté par le piano, la voix et le violon, et soutenu par des percussions envoûtantes, ce trio revisite les grands standards cubains, le latin jazz et la bossa nova.

Restauration sur place

Tout public

Gratuit Sans inscription .

ESAT Val de Vay 9 Le Château Vay 44170 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 79 51 51 accueil@cc-nozay.fr

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English :

Enjoy lunch to the music of Triio Encanto

L’événement LOISIRS A L’AIR LIBRE DÉJEUNER MUSICAL DES RDV DE L’ERDRE Vay a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par Pays Erdre Canal Forêt