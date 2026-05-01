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Loto Le Sémaphore Bourcefranc-le-Chapus

Loto Le Sémaphore Bourcefranc-le-Chapus dimanche 24 mai 2026.

Lieu : Le Sémaphore

Adresse : 55 rue Jean Jaurès

Ville : 17560 Bourcefranc-le-Chapus

Département : Charente-Maritime

Début : dimanche 24 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 24 mai 2026

Heure de début : 14:00:00

Tarif :

Bourcefranc-le-Chapus

Loto

Le Sémaphore 55 rue Jean Jaurès Bourcefranc-le-Chapus Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-24 14:00:00
fin : 2026-05-24

Date(s) :
2026-05-24

Loto organisé par l’Association Chats Errants du Chapus et animé par FRED
  .

Le Sémaphore 55 rue Jean Jaurès Bourcefranc-le-Chapus 17560 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 26 70 30 39 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Lotto

Loto organized by the Association Chats Errants du Chapus and hosted by FRED

L’événement Loto Bourcefranc-le-Chapus a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par Office de Tourisme de l’île d’Oléron et du bassin de Marennes

À voir aussi à Bourcefranc-le-Chapus (Charente-Maritime)