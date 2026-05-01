Loto Le Sémaphore Bourcefranc-le-Chapus

Bourcefranc-le-Chapus

Loto

Le Sémaphore 55 rue Jean Jaurès Bourcefranc-le-Chapus Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-24 14:00:00

fin : 2026-05-24

Date(s) :

2026-05-24

Loto organisé par l’Association Chats Errants du Chapus et animé par FRED

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Le Sémaphore 55 rue Jean Jaurès Bourcefranc-le-Chapus 17560 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 26 70 30 39

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Lotto

Loto organized by the Association Chats Errants du Chapus and hosted by FRED

L’événement Loto Bourcefranc-le-Chapus a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par Office de Tourisme de l’île d’Oléron et du bassin de Marennes