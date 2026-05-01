Loto Le Sémaphore Bourcefranc-le-Chapus
Loto Le Sémaphore Bourcefranc-le-Chapus dimanche 24 mai 2026.
Bourcefranc-le-Chapus
Loto
Le Sémaphore 55 rue Jean Jaurès Bourcefranc-le-Chapus Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-24 14:00:00
fin : 2026-05-24
Date(s) :
2026-05-24
Loto organisé par l’Association Chats Errants du Chapus et animé par FRED
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Le Sémaphore 55 rue Jean Jaurès Bourcefranc-le-Chapus 17560 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 26 70 30 39
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Lotto
Loto organized by the Association Chats Errants du Chapus and hosted by FRED
L’événement Loto Bourcefranc-le-Chapus a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par Office de Tourisme de l’île d’Oléron et du bassin de Marennes