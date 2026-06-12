Souancé-au-Perche

Lundi Zen Aromathérapie

Rue d’Authon Souancé-au-Perche Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-27 17:45:00

fin : 2026-07-27 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-27

LUNDI ZEN

Sentez, découvrez, dégustez ! Au bord de l’eau, initiez-vous à l’aromathérapie à travers la découverte d’huiles essentielles et d’hydrolats. Une belle façon de démarrer la semaine et de découvrir ou redécouvrir les plans d’eau agréables près de chez vous.

Sur inscription 02 37 37 30 10

LUNDI ZEN

Sentez, découvrez, dégustez ! Au bord de l’eau, initiez-vous à l’aromathérapie à travers la découverte d’huiles essentielles et d’hydrolats, avec Christel des Fées Aromatiques. Une belle façon de démarrer la semaine et de découvrir ou redécouvrir les plans d’eau agréables près de chez vous.

Lundi 27 juillet au plan d’eau de Souancé-au-Perche

De 17h45 à 19h Gratuit

Réservation obligatoire auprès de l’Office de Tourisme 02 37 37 30 10

Les prochains rendez-vous sont à retrouver ci-dessous. .

Rue d’Authon Souancé-au-Perche 28400 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 37 30 10 contact@otcperche.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

ZEN MONDAY

Smell, discover, savor! By the water’s edge, introduce yourself to aromatherapy through the discovery of essential oils and hydrosols. A wonderful way to start the week and to discover or rediscover the pleasant bodies of water near you.

Registration required: 02 37 37 30 10

L’événement Lundi Zen Aromathérapie Souancé-au-Perche a été mis à jour le 2026-06-12 par OTs DU PERCHE