Valras-Plage

MARCHÉ ARTISANAL

Allée des Anciens d’Indochine Valras-Plage Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-02

fin : 2026-08-27

Date(s) :

2026-07-02

Découvrez les créations d’artisans locaux lors de ce marché nocturne estival.

Entrée libre.

Découvrez les créations d’artisans locaux lors de ce marché nocturne estival.

Entrée libre. .

Allée des Anciens d’Indochine Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 32 60 06 mairie@ville-valras-plage.fr

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English : MARCHÉ ARTISANAL

Discover the creations of local artisans at this summer evening market.

Free admission.

L’événement MARCHÉ ARTISANAL Valras-Plage a été mis à jour le 2026-06-08 par 34 ADT34