Informations pratiques

Saint-Senoch

Marché de Noël

Saint-Senoch Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-12-13 10:00:00

fin : 2026-12-13 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-12-13

Venez profiter d’une journée festive et conviviale pour petits et grands, à la découverte d’une trentaine d’exposants. Au programme tombola, spectacle offert aux enfants du RPI, balades en calèche, photos avec le Père Noël, maquillage, distribution de chocolats et animations pour toute la famille.

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Saint-Senoch 37600 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 7 60 99 20 32 comitedesfetesstsenoch@gmail.com

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English :

Come enjoy a festive and fun-filled day for young and old alike, featuring around thirty exhibitors. On the program: a raffle, a free show for children from the RPI, horse-drawn carriage rides, photos with Santa Claus, face painting, chocolate giveaways, and activities for the whole family.

L’événement Marché de Noël Saint-Senoch a été mis à jour le 2026-09-01 par Loches Touraine Châteaux de la Loire