UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Wignicourt

Marche de Wignicourt Wignicourt

mardi 22 septembre 2026 · Wignicourt

Informations pratiques

Début
mardi 22 septembre 2026
Fin
mardi 22 septembre 2026
Ville
08270 Wignicourt
Département
Ardennes
Tarif
3.5 3.5 0 Tarif de base plein tarif Participation pour les non adhérents

Wignicourt

Marche de Wignicourt

Wignicourt Ardennes

Tarif : 3.5 – 3.5 – 0 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif
Participation pour les non adhérents

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-22
fin : 2026-09-22

Date(s) :
2026-09-22

Marche Santé Rethel vous propose une randonnée au départ du gîte du New Moulin le 22 septembre.4 parcours reconnus et encadrés vous attendent. (3, 5, 8 et 10km) Départ à 14h
  .

Wignicourt 08270 Ardennes Grand Est +33 3 24 38 25 07  marchesanterethel@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Marche Santé Rethel is offering a hike starting from the New Moulin inn on September 22. Four marked and guided trails await you. (3, 5, 8, and 10 km) Start at 2:00 p.m.

L’événement Marche de Wignicourt Wignicourt a été mis à jour le 2026-07-20 par Ardennes Tourisme