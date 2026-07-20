Informations pratiques

Wignicourt

Marche de Wignicourt

Wignicourt Ardennes

Tarif : 3.5 – 3.5 – 0 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Participation pour les non adhérents

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-22

fin : 2026-09-22

Date(s) :

2026-09-22

Marche Santé Rethel vous propose une randonnée au départ du gîte du New Moulin le 22 septembre.4 parcours reconnus et encadrés vous attendent. (3, 5, 8 et 10km) Départ à 14h

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Wignicourt 08270 Ardennes Grand Est +33 3 24 38 25 07 marchesanterethel@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Marche Santé Rethel is offering a hike starting from the New Moulin inn on September 22. Four marked and guided trails await you. (3, 5, 8, and 10 km) Start at 2:00 p.m.

L’événement Marche de Wignicourt Wignicourt a été mis à jour le 2026-07-20 par Ardennes Tourisme